Statement by Minister Khera on Bandi Chhor Divas

Minister Khera issues statement highlighting Bandi Chhor Divas.

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, we join Sikh communities across Canada and around the world in celebrating Bandi Chhor Divas, which marks the release of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji and 52 innocent kings unjustly imprisoned.

The festival is a reminder of the Sikh values of unity, justice and compassion. We are reminded of the courageous act of Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji, who refused his own freedom unless his fellow prisoners were also freed, which demonstrated the principles of defending others and fighting injustice.

To mark the occasion, families and friends gather to illuminate their homes and gurdwaras with coloured lights and diyas, or oil lamps.

Bandi Chhor Divas also gives Canadians the chance to learn more about the invaluable contributions Sikh people have made in shaping this country. During the festivities, let's reaffirm our commitment to the values of unity, inclusion and respect, which are fundamental to Canadian society.

Our government is committed to safeguarding the right of communities to worship safely and we are doing whatever it takes to protect everyone living in Canada. Recently, we launched Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate to empower communities to identify and prevent hate, support victims and establish a coordinated approach across government to keep Canadians safe. A key component of the Action Plan is the Canada Community Security Program, which provides organizations and communities at risk of hate-motivated crime access to security and support when they need it.

As Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, I invite everyone to work together to build a more just, compassionate and harmonious society.

Once again, I want to wish everyone a happy Bandi Chhor Divas!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

