The Government of Canada marks Diwali.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Hindu, Jain, Sikh and Buddhist communities across Canada and around the world come together to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights. This vibrant occasion symbolizes the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

Diwali is much more than a festival; it's a time for families and their loved ones to gather in joyous celebration. It is marked by prayers, the exchange heartfelt wishes, and the lighting of diyas, embodying the powerful message of hope, positivity and resilience. As homes are adorned with colorful decorations and delicious sweets are enjoyed, we are reminded that goodness always prevails.

In Canada, this celebration resonates deeply, reminding us that, regardless of our diverse backgrounds or beliefs, we are united in our pursuit of kindness and strength to overcome challenges.

Our government is also committed to safeguarding the right of communities to worship safely and are doing whatever it takes to protect everyone living in Canada. Recently, we launched Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate to empower communities to identify and prevent hate, support victims and establish a coordinated approach across government to keep Canadians safe. A key component of the Action Plan is the Canada Community Security Program, which provides organizations and communities at risk of hate-motivated crime access to security and support when they need it.

Wishing everyone a joyful, prosperous and peaceful Diwali filled with love, laughter and cherished moments with family and friends!

Shubh Diwali!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Waleed Saleem, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Diversity, Inclusion and Persons with Disabilities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]