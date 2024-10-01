Statement by Minister Khera and Special Representative Amira Elghawaby on Canadian Islamic History Month

Minister Khera and Special Representative Amira Elghawaby make a statement to mark Canadian Islamic History Month.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Canadian Islamic History Month. It's a chance for all Canadians to learn more about the history and contributions of Canadian Muslims.

Muslim communities have played an immense role in shaping our country. With ancestry from more than 50 countries around the world, Muslims in Canada represent a variety of racialized and ethnocultural groups. More than 1.8 million Muslims call Canada home, comprising nearly five percent of our country's population.

Muslim communities contribute to all parts of our society, excelling in the arts and literature, finance, medicine, law, academia, engineering, entrepreneurship, education, communications, science, sports and more.

This year, Canadian Islamic History Month comes at a particularly challenging time, as the humanitarian crises in the Middle East and other areas in the world continue to unfold. We continue to call for peace and de-escalation of tensions across the Middle East.

As Muslim communities observe this important commemorative month, we must also recognize the systemic barriers and devastating effects of Islamophobia here at home. It is our collective duty to stand against Islamophobia, racism, and hate in all their forms, wherever and whenever they occur. The federal government is committed to protecting everyone living in Canada and combatting all forms of hate and racism.

The federal government recently announced Canada's first-ever Action Plan on Combatting Hate, which includes additional funding to support the work of the Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia as well as the new Canada Community Security Program, introduced to replace and enhance the work undertaken through the Security Infrastructure Program. In addition, with Canada's newly launched Anti-Racism Strategy, the federal government is taking a comprehensive approach to tackling systemic racism and discrimination in Canada and building a safer, fairer and more inclusive society for everyone.

It is also essential to celebrate and remember the significant contributions of Muslim communities in Canada. That is why, through Budget 2022, the federal government invested $4 million to support the Muslims in Canada Archive. Through its work, Muslims in Canada Archive helps acquire, organize, preserve and make accessible records of and about Muslim people and organizations in Canada.

We invite all Canadians to take part in the activities taking place across the country to get to know their Muslim friends, neighbours, colleagues and community members better. Happy Canadian Islamic History Month!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

