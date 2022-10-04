Tonight, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will mark Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Tonight, at sundown, Jewish communities across Canada and around the world will mark the end of the 10 Days of Awe by observing the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, Yom Kippur.

Also known as the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur is a sacred time when people in the Jewish community join friends and family to fast, pray and seek forgiveness. Yom Kippur also serves as an opportunity for reflection and renewal in anticipation of the year ahead.

Jewish Canadians have made important contributions in making this country what it is today and will continue to do so in the coming year, as well as for generations to come.

As the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone observing Yom Kippur G'mar Chatima Tova.

