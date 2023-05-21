Statement by Minister Hussen on the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

Today, on the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, we celebrate the rich diversity of our communities.

OTTAWA, ON, May 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, on the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, we celebrate the importance of cultural diversity and dialogue in encouraging peace, sustainable development and social harmony in Canada and around the world. Our country is home to a wide array of cultures, traditions and languages, each adding to the vibrancy of our society.

This day is a reminder of the importance of embracing cultural diversity and promoting intercultural dialogue. By doing so, we can build bridges between communities, further mutual understanding and create a more harmonious society.

Our government strives to ensure that every individual, regardless of cultural background, can fully participate in our society and contribute meaningfully to its growth. It is important that we celebrate the many contributions of all communities and create opportunities for dialogue, collaboration and understanding among them.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I invite all Canadians to learn more about the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. I encourage everyone to take part in activities today and reaffirm their commitment to building a more inclusive Canada that celebrates our diversity, which is our strength.

