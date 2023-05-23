Today marks the anniversary of the Komagata Maru incident in 1914.

OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, we remember a significant event in Canadian history, when the steamship Komagata Maru arrived in Vancouver's Burrard Inlet in 1914.

The Komagata Maru carried 376 Sikhs, Muslims and Hindus of South Asian origin. Like many immigrants who made their way to Canada, driven by aspirations for a better life, they carried hopes and dreams of a new beginning for themselves and their families. Instead, upon arrival in Vancouver, the passengers were told that they could not set foot on Canadian soil due to discriminatory and racist immigration policies at the time.

For the next two months, the Komagata Maru sat in Vancouver's harbour. Only a few passengers would ever be allowed to enter Canada. The rest were confined to the ship, sometimes going days without food or water. Despite the tireless efforts of the local South Asian communities to protest the decision, the ship was ultimately forced to return to India, where many passengers were imprisoned, and some killed.

This event remains a dark chapter in Canada's history. While we cannot undo the past, in 2016, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau formally apologized in the House of Commons for the Government of Canada's role in the Komagata Maru incident.

Today, while we remember this tragic event, we are reminded that we must always stand against racism, discrimination and hate. The Komagata Maru incident is not only a reminder of the injustices committed in the past, but also a call to action to work towards a more inclusive and compassionate future.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage everyone to honour the memory of those whose lives were affected by the Komagata Maru incident and learn from it. Together, we reaffirm to continue to build a Canada where everyone can thrive and succeed.

