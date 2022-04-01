In April, we celebrate Sikh Heritage Month, recognizing the Sikh community's immense contributions to Canada

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Canadians across the country mark the beginning of Sikh Heritage Month. This is a great time for us to recognize the many past and current contributions of the Sikh community in making Canada the country that it is today.

Since the arrival of the first Sikh immigrants in the late 19th century, the Sikh community has helped make Canada a stronger country through its accomplishments in many different parts of our society.

Whether it's politics, sciences, arts, business, or sports, the Sikh community has helped shape Canada's cultural fabric. Our country is the proud home of more than 500,000 members of the Sikh community, making Canada home of one of the largest Sikh diasporas in the world.

The values of equality, selflessness, openness and compassion are the core principles of Sikhism, and these values will be highlighted during Vaisakhi later this month.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I invite people across the country to celebrate the accomplishments of our fellow Sikh citizens both in April and throughout the year.

Have a great Sikh Heritage Month!

