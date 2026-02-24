OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - "On February 24, 2022, Russia launched an unjustifiable, full-scale invasion of Ukraine. For four years, Vladimir Putin's regime has bombed Ukraine's churches, schools, and hospitals, and abducted thousands of Ukrainian children. It has targeted Ukraine's energy supply, attempting to freeze civilians to death by bombing power plants and heating systems in the dead of winter.

And Ukraine has persisted. Russia greatly underestimated the courage, determination, and strength of the Ukrainian people.

In hinge moments throughout Ukraine's history, Canada has always been there. Canada was the first Western nation to recognise Ukraine's independence. After Russia's 2014 invasion of Crimea, Canada launched Operation UNIFIER and has since committed over $25.5 billion in assistance, including more than $13 billion in direct financial support.

We are now at a critical point in this war, where the possibility of peace is real. Canada is working with Ukraine and international partners, including through the Coalition of the Willing which convened again this morning, to accelerate efforts toward a just and lasting peace backed by robust security guarantees. To that end, Canada is renewing Operation UNIFIER to continue helping Ukraine build a resilient military. Canada is also allocating approximately $2 billion in military assistance and $20 million to rebuild infrastructure damaged by Russia's strikes. To target the financial enablers of this war, Canada is imposing new sanctions and further lowering our price cap for Russian crude oil.

Canada remains steadfast in our commitment to protect, restore, and rebuild Ukraine. When peace comes for Ukraine – and it will come – Canada will be there. Ukraine's fight is our fight, their struggle is our cause, and their independence will be our victory.

Slava Ukraini."

