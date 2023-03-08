Today, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours

OTTAWA, ON, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hindu communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours.

An event that marks the end of winter and the arrival of spring, Holi is a joyous occasion that brings families and friends together. Members of the Hindu community usually gather to light bonfires, dance, share food, and throw brightly coloured powder in the air and at one another.

For many Hindu Canadians, Holi is a celebration that emphasizes the enduring power of hope and peace while reaffirming the belief that light will always triumph over darkness. This festival embodies values that all Canadians share, like unity, diversity, and inclusivity, and we are stronger because of it.

Holi also serves as an important opportunity to recognize the many past and present contributions of Hindu Canadians to our country, and how they continue to help shape our society.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I want to send my best wishes to everyone celebrating today.

Happy Holi!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

