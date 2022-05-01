In May, we mark Canadian Jewish Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Canadian Jewish Heritage Month, a time to celebrate Jewish culture, faith, and history in Canada.

Canada is home to an estimated 400,000 people of Jewish heritage, making it the fourth-largest Jewish community in the world. Jewish Canadians have made and continue to make important contributions to our society, including medicine, theatre, engineering, music, architecture, academia, politics, law, the arts, and more. During this month, we also recognize the courage, determination, and resilience that members of Jewish communities have shown throughout history.

We must also recognise that Jewish communities in Canada and around the world continue to face a frightening rise in acts of antisemitism, violence, and xenophobia. This is unacceptable. We must always condemn this violence and continue to stand firmly against it.

The Government of Canada remains steadfast in the fight to combat all forms of antisemitism at home and abroad through important measures that include the appointment of the Honourable Irwin Cotler as Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism. To continue our work to protect the memory of those murdered in the Holocaust, Budget 2022 also includes $20 million towards the construction of the new Holocaust Museum in Montréal.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage all Canadians to reflect on and learn more about the inspirational role that Jewish Canadians have played and continue to play in communities across the country.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Arevig Afarian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]