OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - On Bandi Chhor Divas, Sikh communities in Canada and around the world will take a moment to celebrate and honour the story of the Sixth Sikh Guru, Guru Hargobind Ji, and his release from prison.

As told by Sikh history, Guru Hargobind Ji refused to leave imprisonment unless 52 rajas (kings) who had also been held unjustly were released along with him. His steadfast devotion to freeing his fellow prisoners is seen by many in the community as a reminder of the importance of helping those in need.

During Bandi Chhor Divas, families and community members will light up their homes and Gurdwaras with candles and diyas (lamps), enjoy a feast, and read the Sikh holy book, the Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

The Sikh community has deep roots in Canada, and this day is another chance for Canadians to reflect on their many accomplishments and contributions toward building the country that we know today.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone who is celebrating a happy Bandi Chhor Divas!

