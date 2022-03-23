Environment and Climate Change Canada

GATINEAU, QC, March 23, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, issued the following statement today to mark World Meteorological Day:

"Today, on World Meteorological Day, I would like to shine a spotlight on the Meteorological Service of Canada (MSC) and the critical services its employees provide to protect the health, safety, and property of Canadians as our nation grapples with the impacts of a warming climate.

"As our nation's authoritative source for severe-weather alerts and weather, water, ice, and climate data in Canada, the MSC provides weather forecasts and other meteorological and hydrological services and information to Canadians 365 days a year.

"This year's World Meteorological Day theme is Early Warning and Early Action. Hydrometeorological and Climate Information for Disaster Risk Reduction. This timely and topical theme drives home the importance of weather services when it comes to weather preparedness and responding to extreme weather events.

"Canadians from coast to coast to coast are experiencing more frequent and more intense extreme weather events. Last year in British Columbia alone, we saw multiple disastrous weather events, including extreme heat, devastating wildfires, and severe flooding. During these events and in times of weather-related hazards and disasters, our meteorologists and hydrologists work around the clock to monitor and predict hazards and work closely with provincial and territorial partners, helping them make informed public safety decisions.

"We are continually improving our services, taking full advantage of the latest technology to upgrade the tools we use to predict and relay important information about the weather to Canadians. Over the next eighteen months, we will be completing our radar modernization project with thirty-three new state-of-the-art radars installed across Canada so meteorologists can provide more precise warnings for approaching storms. Last fall, we introduced MetNotes on our WeatherCAN mobile app; this new tool means meteorologists can give Canadians concrete information about possible impacts from upcoming severe weather when planning outdoor activities. And we are continuing to modernize our weather web page, weather.gc.ca, with significant upgrades such as enhanced imagery and improved navigation to make sure Canadians have easy access to the best available weather information.

"From meteorologists, hydrologists, and field workers to environmental and computer scientists, technicians, and all support staff, I would like to thank everyone at MSC and its delivery partners for the important work they do every day to provide the critical information we need, early on, so we can take the necessary actions to protect ourselves and our loved ones."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

For further information: Kaitlin Power, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 819-230-1557, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]