The Government of Canada issues a statement to mark Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Tonight, at sunset, the Jewish New Year will begin. Rosh Hashanah is a two-day celebration for Jewish communities in Canada and around the world. This marks the beginning of the High Holidays, ending in Yom Kippur.

On this high holiday, many people attend synagogue to pray, as well as hear the ritual blowing of the shofar, which is usually made from a ram's horn. Its distinctive sound serves as a spiritual wake-up call to inspire reflection, repentance and a special connection to the divine. Families and friends then come together to share a meal and wish each other a year full of promise. It is customary to eat apples dipped in honey in the hopes of a sweet new year.

Jewish Canadians have made, and continue to make, important contributions to this country's identity and diverse society. Rosh Hashanah is also an opportunity for Canadians of all faiths to reaffirm our unwavering fight against antisemitism.

Jewish communities are not alone. Our government remains committed to ensuring that all Jewish people in Canada can feel free to practise their religion and celebrate their culture safely. We fiercely oppose antisemitism and all other forms of hate, which affect all Canadian communities and erode our national fabric.

In 2024, we launched two new initiatives, Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2024-2028 and Canada's Action Plan on Combatting Hate, to better identify, address and prevent racism, racial discrimination and hate, including antisemitism. One of the key measures of the Action Plan is the new Canada Community Security Program, which supports communities at risk by providing them with crucial funds and resources to protect themselves. The Action Plan also provides funding for Holocaust remembrance, including the construction of the new Montreal Holocaust Museum and the creation of the National Holocaust Remembrance Program, whose first beneficiaries were announced. The Government of Canada has also launched the Canadian Handbook on the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's Working Definition of Antisemitism, an essential tool to help Canadians better recognize and combat antisemitism.

Jewish people have helped shape the strong Canada we know, and they continue to make our country more vibrant. We wish all Jewish communities in Canada and beyond a joyful, healthy and meaningful New Year.

Shana tova u metuka!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]