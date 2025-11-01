Government of Canada issues a statement for Hindu Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, made the following statement:

"Today marks the beginning of Hindu Heritage Month. Throughout November, we honour the invaluable contributions of Hindu communities across the country.

Hinduism originated more than 5,000 years ago on the Indian subcontinent. Today, more than 1 billion people practise it, making it the world's third-largest religion. The philosophy of Hinduism is based on respect for every living being and the concept that every aspect of daily life has spiritual potential.

Since the first South Asian immigrants arrived in Canada in 1903, Hindu communities have been an integral part of Canadian society. Hindu Heritage Month gives us the opportunity to celebrate their achievements in fields like medicine, new technologies, education, the arts, finance and entrepreneurship.

Canada's strength lies in our ability to learn from one another, celebrate our differences, and work together for the common good. The freedom to practise one's faith and live according to one's beliefs is a cornerstone of our shared identity and a source of pride for all Canadians.

Happy Hindu Heritage Month!"

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For more information (media only), please contact: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, [email protected]