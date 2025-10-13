SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, concluded his participation at the Middle East Peace Summit in Egypt – an historic gathering which, convened with the leadership of the United States and Egypt, marks a new chapter of lasting peace in the Middle East.

Prime Minister Carney thanked the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump, for his advancement of a comprehensive peace plan and essential leadership to secure the release of hostages and end the war in Gaza. He also commended the efforts of the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Amir of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and other partners for their tireless mediation.

The Prime Minister outlined the need to build on this vital progress with immediate and sustained action including:

Humanitarian relief : Israel must open border crossings to enable the unimpeded, sustained, and large-scale delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

: Israel must open border crossings to enable the unimpeded, sustained, and large-scale delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza. Stabilisation and security : The Prime Minister urged all parties to accelerate preparations for a temporary International Stabilization Force to ensure Hamas' disarmament, facilitate Israeli withdrawal, and protect civilians. He welcomed the efforts of the United States and France in advancing the framework and the pursuit of a UN-mandated mission.

: The Prime Minister urged all parties to accelerate preparations for a temporary International Stabilization Force to ensure Hamas' disarmament, facilitate Israeli withdrawal, and protect civilians. He welcomed the efforts of the United States and France in advancing the framework and the pursuit of a UN-mandated mission. Governance and long-term peace: Canada reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the Palestinian Authority's reform and capacity-building efforts, enabling it to reassume governance responsibilities in Gaza and to ensure that Palestinians are fully engaged in shaping and implementing the next phase of the peace plan.

Canada has already committed over $400 million in international assistance to support humanitarian, peace and security, and development efforts in Palestine. This includes more than $270 million in humanitarian assistance and targeted investments in peace-building and recovery.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister met counterparts and officials from France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Türkiye, Palestine, Hungary, Azerbaijan, Greece, Norway, Kuwait, the Netherlands, Armenia, Oman, Pakistan, Paraguay, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Nations. The leaders discussed next steps for collaboration, including the imperative for humanitarian, security, and reconstruction efforts.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister affirmed Canada's readiness to support free and fair elections in Palestine in which Hamas must play no role, to help develop a framework for recovery in Gaza, and to build momentum for just, lasting, and sustainable peace in the Middle East.

Quote

"The Gaza Peace Summit is an historic moment – one that opens a new chapter of hope for Palestinians and Israelis. As we build on today's progress, we must immediately turn our focus to the next steps of greater humanitarian relief, security, and development. The road to stability and peace remains long, but this is a vital first step."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]