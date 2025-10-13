OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - "Thanksgiving is a time for families and friends to gather and reflect.

In a fast-changing, more divided, more uncertain world, this is a moment to slow down, to focus on what matters, and to give thanks.

I am grateful for Canada, today and always. Grateful for the rights, freedoms, and opportunities we have as Canadians, and that all of us are part of one extraordinary, generous, and strong nation.

This year has tested – and strengthened – the bonds we share as Canadians. Although we have our challenges and differences, we are strongest when we are united – when we look out for each other and take care of one another.

That is what makes Canada strong.

From my family to yours, happy Thanksgiving."

