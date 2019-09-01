Statement by Minister Duncan on the Closing Ceremony of the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games

The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, celebrates the Canadian Team's accomplishments as the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games draw to an end

LIMA, Peru, Sept. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, as the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games come to an end, I want to thank all of the dedicated athletes who represented Canada.

I know every Canadian appreciates how much work, sacrifice and perseverance it took to make it to the Parapan Am Games, and we could not be more proud of what you have accomplished.

With 60 medals, Canada's athletes will march proudly into the VIDENA Athletics Stadium—led by flag-bearer Carla Shibley, alongside her pilot Meghan Lemiski, in para cycling—along with the 1,850 athletes from 33 countries who competed in 18 disciplines in 17 sports.

The last 10 days were filled with unbelievable performances, outstanding demonstrations of determination and a fantastic team spirit that fueled Canada's athletes.

This has been a thrilling journey for the Canadian team. Congratulations to all of the athletes, coaches and officials on these outstanding Games. I hope you enjoy the experience as you enter the stadium and reflect on all that you have accomplished.

On behalf of all Canadians, I congratulate all our Parapan Am athletes, whose achievements amazed us all and will inspire the next generation of athletes.

