Statement by Minister Chagger on the Mid-Autumn Festival

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Vietnamese communities in Canada and around the world celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is also known as the Moon Festival.

To mark this special day, families and friends would come together to light colourful lanterns and share traditional mooncakes as well as reunite and celebrate with their loved ones. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year means many of the traditions and activities will take place virtually. Yet, I have no doubt that they will be just as special and new memories will be created.

The Mid-Autumn Festival serves as a reminder of the rich and vibrant diversity that is at the core of our country's identity and the tremendous contributions the Chinese, Korean, Japanese, and Vietnamese communities have made to Canada.

On this day, we must also remember that, as we support each other in the fight against COVID-19, it is our collective responsibility to combat and denounce anti-Asian racism, prejudice, and hate in all its forms. Together we can become a better, stronger, and more consciously inclusive country.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish everyone observing the Mid-Autumn Festival a happy and bright celebration. Keep well and safe.

