Statement by Minister Chagger on Tamil Heritage Month

In January, Canadians celebrate Tamil Heritage Month

OTTAWA, Jan. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - This week, we celebrate the start of Tamil Heritage Month. Adopted unanimously by Parliament in 2016, this month provides Canadians with an opportunity to celebrate the invaluable contributions of Tamil Canadians to Canada's social, economic, political and cultural fabric.

Canada is home to one of the largest Tamil diasporas in the world. Tamil Canadians help make the Canada we know today a welcoming, inclusive and diverse country. Tamil Heritage Month is a wonderful opportunity for Canadians to learn more about the history of this community as well as the strength of the Tamil language and culture.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I invite all Canadians to participate in the activities taking place in January. Together, let's celebrate the things that make our communities unique and vibrant. Happy Tamil Heritage Month to everyone!

