Statement by Minister Chagger on Orthodox Christmas Day

OTTAWA, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Orthodox Christians in Canada and around the world will gather to celebrate Christmas.

This is an opportunity to reflect on all that we have to be thankful for. It is also a time for us to reflect on all that brings us together. When we gather with friends and family, let us take a moment to think about how we can continue to serve our communities. Whether it is through volunteering at community events or helping out our neighbours, our country is strengthened when we come together.

It is also a wonderful time to salute the vitality of our communities. Diversity is a source of great pride in Canada, and the Orthodox Christian communities make significant contributions that benefit us all.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish all those celebrating the holiday a merry Christmas filled with hope, health and peace.

