Today, Muslims in Canada and around the world celebrate the beginning of Eid al-Adha

OTTAWA, ON, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Muslims in Canada and around the world are celebrating the beginning of Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest days in the Muslim calendar.

Eid al-Adha marks the end of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca. It's a time when Muslims pray together and exchange gifts, good wishes, and holiday meals with their loved ones, as well as with the most vulnerable in society. Sacrifice, compassion, and generosity are central to Eid al-Adha.

This year, I encourage Canadians across the country to take the time to recognize and appreciate the many contributions of Muslim Canadians, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. To fight Islamophobia and discrimination in all its forms, we must come together today and everyday. We all benefit from our country's diversity, spirit of openness, and commitment to inclusion. I extend my best wishes to everyone celebrating Eid al-Adha. I hope you are keeping well and safe. Eid Mubarak!

