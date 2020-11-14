Today, members of Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist communities in Canada and around the world celebrate Diwali

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, members of Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist communities in Canada will celebrate Diwali—also known as the Festival of Lights.

This celebration marks a time of jubilation, reflection, compassion, and love for the world around us. It represents the triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. It is a time when families and loved ones gather to light diyas, pray, share a meal, and exchange gifts. Homes are often decorated with lights and multi-coloured candles for the occasion.

This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted our lives in many ways and forced us to celebrate differently, which means many traditions and activities will take place virtually. Despite these difficult times, we hope the celebrations will be as special as ever and leave you all with beautiful memories.

I invite all Canadians across the country to participate in Diwali festivities and learn more about the culturally vibrant and diverse Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist communities as well as their outstanding contributions in building an even stronger and consciously more inclusive Canada for everyone.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish everyone celebrating Diwali a happy and meaningful festival. Keep well and stay safe.

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Danielle Keenan, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, 819-934-1132, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

