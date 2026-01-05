The Government of Canada is allocating close to $8.5 million to Nunavut to help provide French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level

IQALUIT, NU, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of Canadian identity. They make us unique, unite us, and enrich our culture and economy from coast to coast to coast. Promoting and protecting them starts with education. Supporting minority-language education and second official-language instruction is essential for the community in Nunavut, as it strengthens their linguistic and cultural vitality, promotes bilingualism, and ensures the sustainability of French in Nunavut.

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages, reiterated the Government of Canada's commitment to Francophone communities by announcing the signing of the Canada–Nunavut Agreement on Minority-Language Education and Second Official-Language Instruction 2024–25 to 2027–28.

The bilateral agreement stems from the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction between the Government of Canada and the Provinces and Territories 2024–2025 to 2027–2028.

Under the Canada–Nunavut Agreement, an investment of close to $8.5 million has been made in Nunavut. This funding will help the territory offer quality French as a minority language and French as a second language education, from preschool to the post-secondary level. An investment by the Government of Nunavut is also planned to support the aims of the Agreement.

Bilateral agreements on minority-language education and second-language instruction have been in place with the Government of Nunavut for many years and support the territory in delivering activities aimed at teaching French in a minority situation and learning a second official language.

"Languages shape who we are, and promoting and protecting them begins with education. As Minister responsible for Official Languages--a role that is particularly important to me--I am proud to announce the signing of a renewed Canada–Nunavut Agreement that will strengthen French-language minority education and second-language instruction from early learning to post-secondary education. This work to support the vitality of French is carried out in parallel with our historic investments to support Inuit communities in reclaiming, revitalizing, maintaining and strengthening Inuktut, a foundational language of the territory and a cornerstone of Inuit identity, culture and community life."

--The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"As Minister of Education, I am very pleased to announce that the Government of Nunavut has signed the 2024–2028 Canada–Nunavut Agreement on Minority-Language Education and Second Official-Language Instruction. This agreement will bring nearly $8.5 million to our territory, funding that is vital for our Department of Education to continue supporting and enhancing the quality of education for Franco-Nunavummiut, as well as providing second official-language instruction and programs across the territory. We are working to implement this four-year agreement with our Nunavut partners in education."

--The Honourable David Akeeagok, Minister of Education, Government of Nunavut

In Canada, enrolment in French-language minority schools increased by 21.5 percent from 2005–06 to 2020–21 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

Demand for French immersion programs is rising in Canada. The number of students enrolled in these programs at elementary and secondary levels rose to 484,377 in 2020–21, up 64 percent from 295,197 in 2005–06 (Statistics Canada, 2022).

The Government of Canada's contribution to the Government of Nunavut is $8,499,193 over four years for minority–language education and second–language instruction.

On February 17, 2025, the Government of Canada announced the signing of the Protocol for Agreements for Minority-Language Education and Second-Language Instruction 2024–2025 to 2027–2028. This protocol calls for an investment of more than $1.4 billion over four years. It establishes the principles of cooperation between the Government of Canada and the provincial and territorial governments.

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration recognizes the important social, economic and cultural value of official languages. It also considers the current and future situation of official-language minority communities in Canada (French-speaking minorities outside Quebec and English-speaking minorities in Quebec). The Action Plan calls for investments of more than $4.1 billion over five years, the largest investment ever made by a government in official languages.

