Tomorrow, millions of Canadians will celebrate Christmas

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, millions of Canadians are preparing to celebrate the Christmas holiday. This year, because of COVID-19, the celebrations will be done virtually or in line with provincial public health guidelines, yet I have no doubt that they will be marked by a spirit of resilience and joy.

Reflecting the diversity found across Canada, people from a wide range of cultures and backgrounds have decorated their homes, yards, and public spaces to light up their neighbourhoods. The holiday season is a time of sharing that encourages us to come together and support one another. This year, more than ever, let us bring comfort and warmth to the elderly, the lonely, and those experiencing vulnerability from coast to coast to coast as we fight COVID-19.

During the holiday season and beyond, let us also express our gratitude and appreciation for the health care workers and essential service providers, who are facing the pandemic with strength and courage.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I extend my best wishes to everyone for a healthy and hopeful Christmas. Keep well and safe. Merry Christmas!

