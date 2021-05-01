In May, Canadians mark Canadian Jewish Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, May 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Today marks the beginning of Jewish Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the richness of Jewish culture, heritage, and history in Canada.

Canada is home to the fourth largest Jewish community in the world. Jewish Canadian leaders are active in all parts of society and have helped shape the diversity found within it. Canadian Jewish Heritage Month provides an opportunity to celebrate Jewish communities from coast to coast to coast for their valuable contributions in building a more open, diverse, and consciously more inclusive Canada for all.

Unfortunately, Canada is not immune to xenophobia and antisemitism. Our government is committed to fighting hate, prejudice, and discrimination in all their forms through important measures such as Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022 in which the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism was formally adopted.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, I encourage all Canadians to learn more about the Jewish community's history of courage and resilience through the centuries. Keep well and safe.

