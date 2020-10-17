Statement by Minister Chagger on Beginning of Sacred Navratri Festival

Tonight, Hindu communities across Canada and around the world will mark the beginning of Navratri

GATINEAU, Oct. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Hindu communities in Canada, South Asia, and around the world celebrate the start of Navratri, one of the most important and sacred holidays in the Hindu calendar.

Lasting nine nights and ten days, this popular festival traditionally gives thanks to the Mother Goddess in her various forms. According to the legend of Ramayana, Navratri represents the triumph of good over evil. It is a time of joy, introspection, purification, and devotion, which brings Hindu families and their loved ones together to fast, exchange vows, pray, sing, and dance.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Navratri will be celebrated through virtual activities and festivities. I invite all Canadians to get to know the dynamic Hindu community here in Canada and its vibrant culture. This Navratri, let's take a moment to acknowledge and appreciate the immense contribution Hindu Canadians have made in strengthening our diversity from coast to coast to coast.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish all those celebrating Navratri a joyful festival. Shubh Navratri! Keep well and stay safe.

