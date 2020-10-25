The Government of Canada commemorates Dussehra, one of the most important holidays on the Hindu calendar

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, many people in Canada and around the world celebrate Dussehra, one of the most important Hindu festivals. According to the legend of the Râmâyana, Dussehra represents the triumph of good over evil.

Diversity is one of Canada's greatest strengths, and Dussehra offers an opportunity for all Canadians to acknowledge the many contributions the Hindu community have made to Canada's prosperity.

During these challenging times, as the COVID-19 pandemic affects our lives, it is crucial to remain united and to be there for each other. It is important to use every occasion we have to promote, celebrate, and strengthen diversity around the country. Together, we will get through this crisis.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, and on behalf of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Government of Canada, Happy Dussehra. Keep well and stay safe.

