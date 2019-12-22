Statement by Minister Chagger for Hanukkah

Today, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights

OTTAWA, Dec. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Today at sunset, Jewish communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate the start of Hanukkah.

Also known as the Festival of Lights, this joyous eight-day celebration commemorates the Jewish people's struggle for freedom from oppression and the victory of light over darkness. As part of the festivities, families and friends will gather each night to light the candles on the hanukkiah, recite prayers and sing songs.

During Hanukkah, I invite all Canadians to discover the rich culture and traditions of the Jewish people in our country and their invaluable contributions to all parts of our society. Canada is proud to have one of the world's largest Jewish communities.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I wish everyone celebrating a very happy Hanukkah, filled with light. Chag Hanukkah Sameach!

