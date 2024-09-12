Our two official languages are at the heart of our Canadian identity

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada enjoys rich cultural and linguistic diversity in which our two official languages hold a central place. We recognize and value bilingualism, which is an integral part of our national identity.

French and English are more than just means of communication; they strengthen the bonds that unite our communities, promote mutual understanding and symbolize our commitment to diversity.

As a proud Franco-Albertan and Minister of Official Languages, I am honoured to continue the implementation of the new version of the Official Languages Act, in collaboration with all federal institutions and our partner organizations. This year, we are celebrating important milestones: the 55th anniversary of the Official Languages Act, the first anniversary of its modernization, and the continued implementation of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration. These concrete measures aim to promote the development of official-language minority communities, ensure that Canadians can receive federal services in the official language of their choice, and advance progress towards real equality between English and French in this country.

In celebrating Official Languages Day in Canada, we recognize the important role that these languages play in our society and reaffirm our commitment to promoting and protecting them.

I wish you all a wonderful Official Languages Day!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

