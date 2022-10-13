Statement by Minister Blair on the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Bill Blair, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement:

"Today, as we mark the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, we remain committed to climate change adaptation at home, and strengthening global resilience with our international partners. Canadians have seen the devastation caused by floods, wildfires, hurricanes, and other extreme weather events, and we know the toll they have taken on communities right across the country. As climate change causes these disasters to grow in frequency and severity, we are working to implement key principles of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction to improve our understanding of the risks that exist, strengthen disaster risk governance, and enhance our response and recovery capabilities.

We're advancing the priorities outlined in the Sendai Framework through several initiatives, programs, and investments, including the Emergency Management Strategy for Canada: Towards a Resilient 2030, which helps strengthen our governance mechanisms and identifies ways we can prevent, mitigate, prepare for, and recover from disasters. We are also working to enhance whole-of-society collaboration in these efforts through the development of Canada's first National Adaptation Strategy, the creation of a low-cost national flood insurance program, and by partnering with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to bolster our humanitarian workforce through funding to train and recruit personnel who can mobilize quickly in response to large-scale emergencies.

Building on the strong foundation achieved over the past seven years, we will continue working with partners, including other governments, stakeholders, and Indigenous Peoples to create an inclusive approach to emergency management and response that leaves no one behind."

