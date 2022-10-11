OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair issued the following statement to mark Fire Prevention Week:

"This week is Fire Prevention Week in Canada.

Every year, thousands of fires erupt in Canadian households, and this year's theme of "Fire won't wait. Plan your escape.TM", encourages all Canadians to develop a home escape plan for their household, and to practice it regularly.

To help protect your family, take some time this week to ensure that your home escape plan meets the needs of every member of your household. Make sure to install multiple smoke alarms throughout your home, test them once a month, and plan and practice at least two exit points for every room. Throughout the week, Public Safety Canada will be sharing fire prevention tips on Twitter at @Safety_Canada and on Facebook at Emergenc ore simple steps.

Fire Prevention Week is also an opportunity to thank the firefighters, fire safety leaders, emergency workers, and volunteers who keep our communities safe, and honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice. We stand with their loved ones who have experienced this tragedy, and continue to support them with the Memorial Grant Program for First Responders. We know not all the workplace injuries firefighters face are physical, and as part of our National Action Plan on Post-Traumatic Stress Injuries, we are improving access to treatment and rooting out the stigma that still exists in the first responder community.

We all have a role to play to keep our homes and communities safe from the dangers of fire. During Fire Prevention Week, I encourage all Canadians to take action and practice fire safety at home, so they know what to do when their smoke alarm sounds.

For more emergency planning tips, and to learn how to prepare for all types of emergencies, visit www.GetPrepared.gc.ca or follow @Get_Prepared on Twitter."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

For further information: Annie Cullinan, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]