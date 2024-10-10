OTTAWA, ON, UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TRADITIONAL TERRITORY, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, issued the following statement today to mark the introduction of legislation to establish a new Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation:

"For decades, Indigenous partners have called for an independent oversight body to hold the federal government accountable for its Modern Treaty commitments. Today represents a significant milestone in this shared journey toward reconciliation. We have introduced legislation to establish a Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation as an independent Agent of Parliament. This follows an extensive co-development process between Canada and Indigenous Modern Treaty partners. Focusing exclusively on Modern Treaties, the Commissioner will ensure the federal government is held accountable, will identify areas where the government can improve and ultimately make us be better Treaty partners.

In developing Bill C-77, we engaged with over 130 groups, including Indigenous Modern Treaty partners, Indigenous groups negotiating Modern Treaties, Self-Government Arrangement holders, Sectoral Agreement holders, National Indigenous Organizations, and colleagues in provincial and territorial governments. I thank Indigenous Modern Treaty partners across the country for their tireless advocacy and collaboration in developing this legislation.

Reconciliation requires lasting trust, transparency, and accountability which means honouring the commitments we have made. Establishing a Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation will serve as an additional support and safeguard.

The establishment of the Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation contributes to the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and advances Measure 9 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan by co-developing a Modern Treaty oversight mechanism.

The introduction of this legislation marks important progress toward ensuring lasting accountability and fairness for Indigenous Peoples. The creation of a new Commissioner for Modern Treaty Implementation as an Agent of Parliament signifies a transformational shift toward a future where partners can be assured Canada will fulfill all Modern Treaty commitments and responsibilities, holding the government accountable to that standard in the legislature."

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Greg Frame, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]