OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Public engagement for the review of the Access to Information Act

The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today regarding the launch of public engagement for the 2025 review of the Access to Information Act:

"The Access to Information Act is a cornerstone of government accountability and transparency. It is key to supporting an open, democratic society and sparking informed public debate. As part of the 2025 review of the Access to Information Act, we are inviting Canadians and Indigenous Peoples to help improve Canada's access to information system and ensure it remains relevant and responsive in the digital age.

Beginning March 5, Canadians and Indigenous Peoples will have an opportunity to provide feedback that will help shape Canada's access to information system across several broad themes, including improving timely access to records, facilitating the declassification and disclosure of historical records, and ensuring Indigenous peoples have a say in how their information is accessed and protected.

This review is an opportunity to have your voice heard and to help drive real change. I encourage everyone to participate."

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

