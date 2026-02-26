OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Prudent fiscal management combines the efficient use of public funds with investments to support Canadians and drive economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board, tabled the Main Estimates 2026-27 in Parliament on behalf of the Government of Canada.

Main Estimates 26-27 represent approximately 66% of Budget 2025 spending. The Estimates also propose funding for a wide range of national priorities, including over $48 billion for the Department of National Defence to strengthen and reinforce Canada's military capabilities.

Proposed spending in the Main Estimates takes into account savings for the Comprehensive Expenditure Review (CER). Specific savings per organization are presented in Budget 2025 and additional details are presented in Departmental Plans, which will be tabled in the coming weeks.

"The Main Estimates include over $48 billion to strengthen and modernize the Canadian Armed Forces, supporting Canada's security, Canadians, and economic growth."

The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

These Main Estimates present $502.8 billion in planned budgetary spending, including $230.4 billion to be voted in Parliament.

The Main Estimates also present $272.4 billion in forecast statutory expenditures that were previously approved through legislation.

The Estimates family of documents includes Departmental Plans, Departmental Results Reports, Main Estimates, and Supplementary Estimates, which are tabled throughout the fiscal year, as required.

Spending amounts in the Estimates represent "up to" amounts for each federal organization requesting authority to spend.

