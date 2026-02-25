OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board made the following statement today:

"The Government of Canada is committed to fostering a safe, healthy, and inclusive workplace where the success of Black public servants is recognized and supported.

To deliver on that commitment, the Action Plan for Black Public Servants has advanced on its previous initiatives announced in February 2025:

As of December 2025, Black mental health professionals tripled to 122 to serve Black public servants and their immediate family members as part of Health Canada's Employee Assistance Program.

50 Black executives have completed the Executive Leadership Development Program, and an additional 47 participants will complete the program by April 2026, bringing the total number to 97 graduates.

92 employees at the management level will complete the Aspiring Directors Program for Black Leaders by March 2026.

The Leadership Development Program for Black supervisors and managers has supported 204 participants from September 2025 to February 2026. An additional 105 participants will join the program this fiscal year.

The Second Official Language Training for Black Public Servants offered learning support to 1,200 participants. Additional access to training for 800 employees is planned in the new fiscal year.

199 Black public servants have received leadership development services through the enhanced Career Counseling and Coaching program to date, with another 200 participants continuing into the new fiscal year.

Further to this progress, new initiatives to support Black public servants are now underway, including:

The Supporting Future Innovators Program aims to provide Black public servants with access to learning programs that will support the digital transformation of the government.

The Building the Pipeline initiative provides training and strengthens capacity in the offices of Ombuds and Informal Conflict Management Services (ICMS) to improve conflict resolution and employee support services for Black public servants.

The Black Mental Health Webinar Series was also launched to explore mental health and systemic racism in the workplace. This series plays a supportive role by continuing to provide culturally safe and trauma-informed spaces to Black public servants and allies.

These efforts help support Black employees in the public service so that they can succeed.

This ongoing work supports a safe, healthy and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive across the Government of Canada."

Quick facts

For more information about the Action Plan, public servants can contact the Task Force for Black Public Servants at [email protected]

The Supporting Future Innovators Program is led by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat (TBS) and in collaboration with the Canada School of Public Service.

The Building the Pipeline initiative is a collaboration between the TBS and the offices of Ombuds at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), Shared Services Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The Black Mental Health Webinar Series is a partnership between TBS and ISED.

Budgets 2022 and 2023 committed nearly $50 million for the creation and

implementation of the Action Plan for Black Public Servants to establish career development programs and mental health supports for Black public servants

implementation of the Action Plan for Black Public Servants to establish career development programs and mental health supports for Black public servants During the 2023-24 fiscal year, the representation of Black public servants reached 5.0% and within the Executive group, 3.0% self-identified as Black.

According to the 2023-24 Employment Equity in the Public Service of Canada report, when compared to other employment equity groups, the proportion of Black employees is higher in the $50,000 to $74,999 salary range and is lower in all other salary ranges between $75,000 and $250,000.

