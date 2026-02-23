OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is leading by example by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to transition to net-zero emissions and climate-resilient operations.

Under the Greening Government Strategy, led by the Centre for Greening Government, the Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board of Canada, announced today that emissions from Government of Canada real property operations and conventional fleets are down by 42.5% as of March 31, 2025, compared to the government's 2005–06 baseline--surpassing its 40% reduction target for 2025.

Minister Ali also announced the approval of 25 new projects funded through the Greening Government Fund for projects aimed at reducing emissions from government operations. These projects range from testing new low carbon fuel options for ships and military equipment, to reusing and recycling textiles such as uniforms to reduce emissions from new textiles and landfills and installing heat pumps that use waste energy from scientific equipment to heat a building.

Since 2019, the Greening Government Fund has provided more than $80 million to help over 130 projects that aim to lower emissions from government operations.

These new projects will help accelerate the greening of government operations to meet the Government of Canada's target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Quote

"As Canadians take action on climate change, the Government of Canada is reducing emissions in its own operations and using practical solutions to support a cleaner, more resilient future."

- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

"Canada's path to net-zero depends on turning ambition into action. Greening government operations is an important part of Canada's plan to cut emissions and build climate resilience. These projects show how practical, made-in-Canada solutions can reduce pollution, save energy, and support a cleaner future for Canadians."

- The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick Facts

Through the Greening Government Strategy, the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat's Centre for Greening Government provides leadership toward net-zero emissions, climate-resilience and green Government of Canada operations.

The Greening Government Fund was established as part of the Greening Government Strategy and provides funding for projects that aim to reduce emissions in operations of federal organizations.

Funding for the Greening Government Fund comes from departments and agencies that generate more than 1 kilotonne of GHGs per year from air travel or that have voluntarily contributed to the fund.

Associated Links

Follow Us

X: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TBSCanada

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

Contacts (media): Mohammad Kamal, Director of Communications, Office of the President of the Treasury Board, [email protected]; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), [email protected]