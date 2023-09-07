OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - "I am honoured to take on the role of Commissioner of the Public Inquiry into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, effective September 18, 2023 .

"It is vital that our electoral processes and democratic institutions be protected from foreign interference.

"In the coming weeks, I will be focused on advancing the work of the Public Inquiry, consistent with my terms of reference.

"I look forward to this important work and will provide details on subsequent steps in due course."

SOURCE The Honourable Marie-Josée Hogue

For further information: [email protected]