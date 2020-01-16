Statement by Heiltsuk Nation on Announcement of BMO Indigenous Advisory Council

Announcement marred by continuing denial of racism in racial profiling and handcuffing incident.

BELLA BELLA, BC, Jan. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - The Heiltsuk Nation issued the following statement in response to BMO's announcement today that it has assembled an Indigenous Advisory Council (IAC) in response to an incident of racial profiling that took place at one of its Vancouver branches, and that resulted in Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter, in handcuffs.

"Today's announcement of the appointment of an Indigenous Advisory Council is marred by a continuing denial by BMO that an incident of racial profiling took place at one of its branches. This claim was made today by BMO Executive, Ernie Johannson, during an interview with CKNW. Denying racism will not move us forward. This moves us backwards.

"While today's announcement would normally be a good first step, it's hard to put weight on this advisory council because it has been assembled so quickly – it feels very much like a reactive gesture or public relations effort.



"BMO and their new IAC need to reach out to Heiltsuk, so that we know there will be concrete actions to implement the Calls to Action of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and substantial efforts made to improve relations between Indigenous peoples and financial institutions. Foremost though, they need to stop denying what actually happened. That's the only way to move forward."



Maxwell Johnson and the Heiltsuk Nation will be offering additional public comments next week, and announcing additional next steps to help fight racism in BC.

