Heiltsuk Nation Goes Public With Human Rights Complaint Against Canadian Tire Alleging Racist Treatment of Indigenous Customers; Chief Says "Trust Has Been Broken"

Complaint and request for additional disclosure seek systemic change at the company, which recently boasted about its Newsweek ranking as "the most trustworthy Canadian retailer."



COQUITLAM, BC, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Richard and Dawn Wilson, father and daughter, are going public today with a BC Human Rights Commission complaint they have filed against Canadian Tire Corporation and Blackbird Security Inc., for incidents of alleged racial profiling and racism they experienced at a store in Coquitlam while shopping.

The complaint includes a request for additional disclosure of security footage to shed additional light on what happened. Video of Richard and Dawn sharing their story has been posted to the Heiltsuk Tribal Council's YouTube channel.

"It was really hard to see my dad racially profiled at Canadian Tire," said Dawn Wilson, CEO of an Indigenous marine search and rescue organization. "It was uncomfortable, it was shameful, and it was just wrong. I wish I had stood up for him right when it happened. Unfortunately, it took four different times of reaching out to Canadian Tire after the fact, before someone even acknowledged what had happened, and we have been waiting for a resolution ever since."

Richard and Dawn are members of the Heiltsuk First Nation. According to the complaint, on January 17, 2019, they purchased new tires for installation at the Canadian Tire store at 1200 Sequin Drive in Coquitlam, BC and shopped in-store while they waited. At the checkout, a security guard, employed by Blackbird Security, asked to search Richard's backpack, despite other customers freely entering and exiting the store while also wearing backpacks – an embarrassing and demeaning experience.

The complaint further alleges that when picking up her car, Dawn explained to one of the mechanics what had happened. The mechanic then proceeded to share a racist story about how his dad taught him the "difference between a Native and an 'Indian'" which caused Dawn to cry, and another Canadian Tire employee to apologize for what had happened, shortly afterwards.

Resolution of the complaint is long overdue. It was only recently that lawyers for the Heiltsuk Nation got involved, and Canadian Tire has been unwilling to meaningfully engage in resolution efforts, since.

"Trust has been broken," said Marilyn Slett, elected Chief of the Heiltsuk Nation. "Canadian Tire had no reason to search Richard's backpack, except that he looked Indigenous. The racist 'lesson' that was shared with Dawn was disgusting and shows just how much work Canadian Tire must do before it can earn back the trust of Indigenous customers and people of colour. Truth and reconciliation require they admit what happened and ensure it never happens again."

In its 2023 ESG report, the company claims a commitment to, "…building and sustaining a relationship with Indigenous peoples based on respect, dignity, trust and cooperation", as well as a commitment to, "…acknowledging the truth and advancing reconciliation" (p. 4).

The Heiltsuk Nation takes incidents of racism and discrimination against its members very seriously. This is the third complaint filed in recent years against a major corporation by a member of the nation for human rights discrimination, with Maxwell Johnson and Sharif Bhamji filing complaints for separate episodes of racial profiling and human rights violations.

Interview footage and b-roll of Richard and Dawn Wilson at Canadian Tire and spending time in their community garden can be found at www.strongascedar.ca and is also available upon request.

SOURCE Heiltsuk Nation

To arrange interviews: Marilyn Slett, Chief Councillor, Heiltsuk Nation, 250-957-7721; Ruben Tillman, Counsel for Heiltsuk and Richard and Dawn Wilson, 604-908-0415