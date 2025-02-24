Media Advisory - Indigenous Leaders Say RCMP is Failing to Serve and Protect Their Communities; Leaders to Make Landmark Announcement in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Indigenous leaders from the Heiltsuk Nation and the Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) will be in Vancouver to make a landmark announcement regarding Indigenous-Crown relations and the safety of Indigenous people across Canada.

Media are invited to join leaders from the Heiltsuk Nation and Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs for the announcement, which includes short video testimonials.



Media are asked to contact Andrew Frank at [email protected] to confirm their attendance, or to obtain Zoom webinar information to join remotely.

When: Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 9:00am PST

Where: Morris J. Wosk Centre for Dialogue, Room #420, 580 W Hastings St., Vancouver, BC

Media will have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A. Additional video interviews and b-roll will also be available.

