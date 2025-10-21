OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Today Health Canada issued the following statement:

The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) has significantly improved affordability and access to dental care for millions of Canadians across the country.

We are committed to ensuring that publicly funded programs such as the CDCP are administered with integrity, in accordance with the eligibility criteria and with responsible stewardship of public funds.

An error was recently discovered with respect to how income was calculated for some applicants, at the time their eligibility for CDCP was being determined. A system fix has already been implemented to correct this error.

As a result, approximately 1% of the active members (approximately 70,000) have either been found to be ineligible for the CDCP or have been assessed at an incorrect co-payment level. As of October 3, approximately 28,000 of these members received dental care. Starting October 17, the Government of Canada has begun to notify impacted individuals of changes affecting their current CDCP coverage, effective October 24, 2025.

Impacted individuals will not need to repay the difference in co-payment nor any amounts covered by the CDCP for dental care received prior to October 24, 2025.

CDCP members who do not yet have a My Service Canada Account (MSCA) are encouraged to create one to receive important communication associated with their CDCP coverage. They can also call Service Canada's CDCP line at 1-833-537-4342 or visit a Service Canada Centre.

As Canadians' eligibility under the CDCP may change over the course of a benefit period, it is important for CDCP members and oral health providers to validate coverage under the plan at each visit and before providing and billing for services or treatments.

More than 5.5 million Canadians are currently covered by the CDCP while more than 3 million already received care, saving on average $800 annually.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Contacts: Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]