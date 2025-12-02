OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -

Summary

Product: Imported pistachios from Iran and products made with pistachios from Iran

Issue: Food - Microbial contamination - Salmonella

What to do: Check CFIA's Food Safety Investigation page to see if you have affected products. Do not eat recalled pistachios or pistachio-containing products or use them in cooking or baking. Throw out or return recalled products to the place of purchase.

Affected products

Issue

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) and Health Canada are advising consumers to consider alternatives to pistachios from Iran and products made with pistachios from Iran due to possible Salmonella contamination.

This advice is related to an ongoing Salmonella outbreak linked to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. For information on the recalls to date, consumers should visit CFIA's Food Safety Investigation page.

What you should do

Pistachios have a long shelf life, so products purchased months ago may still be in your home.

Check CFIA's recall listings to see if your product is affected. Compare product details (brand, product name and size, UPC and codes) with recall notices.

Do not consume recalled pistachios or pistachio-containing products or use them in cooking or baking--heat may not kill Salmonella in pistachios.

in pistachios. Throw out or return recalled products to the place of purchase.

If you have pistachio products that are not part of a recall: Check the label for the country of origin. Pistachios from countries other than Iran are not affected. It's safest to avoid the product if the country of origin can't be confirmed. It's safest to avoid the product if they are from Iran.

part of a recall: Not all pistachio-containing products have labels indicating where each ingredient comes from. Some ingredients may come from countries other than where the product was made.

Stay informed:

Visit PHAC's public health notice for updates on the Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios and pistachio-containing products from Iran.

outbreak linked to pistachios and pistachio-containing products from Iran. Sign up for recall and advisory notifications by email.

Report any related food safety concerns to the CFIA.

Additional information

Background

Food contaminated with Salmonella may look or smell normal but can still make you sick. Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection recover fully on their own, but it can be more serious for children 5 years of age and under, people who are pregnant, adults 60 years of age and over and people with weakened immune systems. Learn more about the health risks.

Previous recalls or alerts

For a full list of recalls please visit CFIA's Food Safety Investigation page.

SOURCE Health Canada (HC)

Media and public enquiries: Media Enquiries, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]; Public Health Agency of Canada & Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]; Public Enquiries, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), [email protected]; Public Health Agency of Canada & Health Canada, 866-225-0709, [email protected]