OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced the launch of a new public dashboard under the National Wastewater Drug Surveillance (NWDS) program as part of Canada's collective response to the illegal drug crisis.

By analyzing wastewater samples from participating communities across Canada, the NWDS provides in-depth information about drug use and supply in Canada, both legal and illegal. Drugs found in wastewater can be the result of drug consumption, illegal dumping or manufacturing processes.

Making provincial and territorial-level drug surveillance data available to public health providers, governments, law and border enforcement, researchers and academics will help inform early intervention, response, and timely decision-making at the municipal, provincial and federal levels.

The NWDS started in 2023 to support the Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy, and has expanded to support Canada's Border Plan with the inclusion of precursor chemicals. At launch, the dashboard includes data from January 2023 to July 2025 and will be updated quarterly.

Quotes

"Data is one of our key tools as we continue to face the illegal drug and overdose crisis in Canada. The launch of the NWDS dashboard is a milestone in transparency and accessibility of data. It will enable a deeper level of collaboration at all levels as we work to protect community safety, reduce the harms of toxic synthetic drugs and save lives."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"By providing timely information on emerging substances and precursor chemicals, this dashboard strengthens our early-warning capabilities. This supports public health and law enforcement efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and it will save lives. It further enhances our efforts under Canada's Border Plan to fight fentanyl and precursor chemicals and keep communities safe."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Public Safety

"Canada's comprehensive national response to the illegal drug crisis, including fentanyl, is grounded in data and evidence. We are investing in tools like the National Wastewater Drug Surveillance dashboard to ensure that public health providers and law enforcement have the tools they need – including data – to help save lives and stop the spread of deadly illegal drugs."

Kevin Brosseau

Canada's Fentanyl Czar

Quick facts

The NWDS dashboard provides data on over 500 substances including stimulants, hallucinogens, opioids, dissociatives, sedatives/hypnotics, synthetic cannabinoids, precursor chemicals, and antipsychotics. Screening excludes most pharmaceuticals, with some exceptions (for example, xylazine, fentanyl, morphine).

At the time of its launch, the dashboard shows that out of 211 samples analyzed, 5,000 drugs were identified including 20 distinct fentanyl analogues which are substances chemically related to fentanyl.

Through Canada's Border Plan, the federal government is taking concrete action to keep communities safe on both sides of the border, including by detecting and disrupting the illegal drug trade.

Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy is the Government of Canada's approach to substance use related harms and the overdose crisis.

