WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - On November 24, 2025, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, announced that close to six million Canadians are now covered under the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). Today, the Honourable Terry Duguid Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, highlighted that in the Prairies, over 630,000 people are now covered under the Plan, and more than 340,000 people have already received care from participating providers. The CDCP is making life more affordable by saving eligible Canadians an average of $800 per year on their oral health care services.

Minister Michel also announced more than $35 million over three years for 30 projects under the Oral Health Access Fund (OHAF). This includes over $14.7 million for 11 projects in the Prairies. These projects will improve training for dental students by allowing them to obtain the hands-on experience they need to provide care to Canadians across the country while strengthening efforts to improve access to care.

Currently, more than 27,000 oral health providers are participating in the CDCP by offering a wide range of services such as cleanings, fillings and dentures, representing close to 100% of active providers in Canada.

For some CDCP members, it is their first time seeing an oral health provider in decades. Without access to dental care, many people visit the emergency rooms for dental issues, which could be treated in a dental office. By providing better access to care, the CDCP is helping to ease pressure on Canada's health care system.

"Thanks to the CDCP Canadians are now receiving the preventive care they need, and this program is only possible because of the commitment and participation of almost all oral providers across the country. Our support to new training projects will not only empower the next generation of oral health professionals, but also contribute to lower costs for families."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Dental care should never be out of reach. Thanks to the Canadian Dental Care Plan, millions of Canadians now have access to the treatments they need to maintain a healthy smile. This program is helping build a healthier, more equitable Canada--one person at a time. Apply today at Canada.ca/dental and join the growing number of Canadians already benefiting from this essential support."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"Through the Canadian Dental Care Plan, we're helping families, seniors, and other Canadians get the care they need without having to worry about the cost. The Oral Health Access Fund builds on this by reducing barriers to access in underserved communities, including across the Prairies."

The Honourable Terry Duguid

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, Manitoba

"Today marks an important milestone for families across the Prairies, and here in Manitoba. With new funding through the Oral Health Access Fund and the continued rollout of the Canadian Dental Care Plan, we are seeing long-standing barriers to dental health care begin to come down. This investment means more clinics, more providers, and more people getting the care they need."

Doug Eyolfson

Member of Parliament for Winnipeg West

Of the more than $14.7 million in funding in the Prairies, over $6 million will be allocated to the University of Manitoba for four projects: $3,592,000 to help develop evidence-based and patient centered online learning modules and make them available nationally to better prepare oral health care professionals across Canada to deliver culturally competent and accessible care for underserved populations. $1,887,331 to help develop a postgraduate clinical internship pilot program in community oral health and dental public health for newly graduated dentists and dental hygienists, focusing on underserved populations. $336,000 to help the university cover co-payments for CDCP members for whom cost is an obstacle so they can still participate in university learning clinics. $344,740 to help create an Oral Health Community Liaison role at the University's dental and community clinics. The Liaison will foster partnerships with organizations serving individuals who lack access to oral health care and facilitate their access to services in the university's campus clinic in Winnipeg.

In Alberta over 385,000 people are now covered under the Plan, and more than 200,000 people have already received care.

In Manitoba, over 150,000 people are now covered under the Plan, and more than 85,000 people have already received care.

In Saskatchewan, over 95,000 people are now covered under the Plan, and more than 50,000 people have already received care.

All eligible Canadians can apply to the CDCP. To qualify, applicants must:

Not have access to dental insurance Have filed their individual 2024 tax return in Canada (and their spouse's or common-law partner's, if applicable) Have an adjusted family net income of less than $90,000 Be a Canadian resident for tax purposes

CDCP members who do not already have an oral health provider can consult Sun Life's CDCP Provider Search to find one in their community.

Close to 100% of active dentists, denturists, dental hygienists and dental specialists in Canada, including those in educational institutions, are caring for patients covered under the CDCP.

Announced in Budget 2023, the OHAF is a grants and contributions program led by Health Canada, and designed to complement the CDCP. The fund aims to expand access to oral health care by supporting projects that reduce or remove barriers to accessing oral health care for targeted populations.

