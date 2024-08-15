OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Director of Public Prosecutions George Dolhai, issued the following statement to set the record straight on Fisheries Act prosecutions.

"In light of recent discussions and public commentary, I wish to address the misconceptions surrounding the Public Prosecution Service of Canada's decision to prosecute so that Canadians are accurately informed about our role in the administration of justice.

No one is above the law. There is no PPSC policy requiring that all prosecutions of Fisheries Act charges against particular persons be declined. All persons charged with offenses, including Fisheries Act offenses, can expect the PPSC to conduct prosecutions in a manner that is equitable, objective and independent.

Each individual file is assessed on the specific circumstances of the case.

To determine whether a prosecution should proceed, we ask ourselves whether there is a reasonable prospect of conviction, and whether the prosecution is in the public interest. This is our decision to prosecute test, and it considers a variety of factors as outlined at Chapter 2.3 of the PPSC Deskbook, which is publicly available on our website.

As part of their decision-making, Crown prosecutors must assess the evidence and the public interest with a consciousness of the potential effects of systemic discrimination or racism. I have complete confidence that this deliberate assessment improves our ability to ensure that the rights of every individual are upheld and is part of our duty to be objective as Crown prosecutors."

