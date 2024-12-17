Statement by George Dolhai on Charter rights of Maplehurst Correctional Complex inmates

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Director of Public Prosecutions George Dolhai, issued the following statement:

"In December 2023, Maplehurst Correctional Complex deployed its Institutional Crisis Intervention Team (ICIT) to respond to an incident. When the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) became aware of this incident, it took proactive steps to obtain records from the Ministry of the Solicitor General to disclose them to affected defendants.

Subsequently, Correctional Services Oversight and Investigation (CSOI) investigated the activation of ICIT and prepared a report. In keeping with the PPSC's efforts, the CSOI report has been proactively disclosed to affected defendants.

The CSOI Report reveals the Charter rights of inmates in Units 8 A to F may have been violated. The PPSC recognizes that inmates in Unit 8 at Maplehurst who were affected by the ICIT deployment may be entitled to a remedy. The appropriate remedy for any Charter violation will be considered on a case-by-case basis, depending on the facts and circumstances specific to each inmate."

The PPSC is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

