Statement by 407 ETR about inaccurate reporting on recent driving promotions

Sign up for a My Account to be eligible for future driving promotions

TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Our recent promotions have created quite a buzz and we want to clarify some misinformation that has been circulating in the media and online to avoid any surprises for our valued customers.

Last month we sent over a million customers a variety of targeted drivers offers via email. Customers who received an offer were required to enroll by February 28, 2025 and would have received confirmation after their successful enrolment.

Woman driving with child in back seat (CNW Group/407 ETR Concession Company Limited)

Although the enrolment window has closed, there are more campaigns planned over the course of the year. To be eligible for future offers, make sure you have a 407 ETR My Account, and ensure you're opted in for marketing emails with a current email address. Having a transponder is not an eligibility requirement for promotions, however, we encourage our customers to lease a transponder to save on fees.

Highway 407 ETR plays an important role in alleviating congestion in the GTA. With the central portion of Highway 407 ETR already operating at 90% capacity, promotions target specific segments where traffic can be increased without compromising the world-class driving experience our customers depend on.

Follow us on social media:

X

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

407 ETR Media Contact: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom