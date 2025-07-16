Jose Espinosa appointed as President & CEO of 407 ETR

Mr. Espinosa brings over 25 years of infrastructure leadership to the role

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - 407 ETR is pleased to announce the appointment of Jose Espinosa as President & CEO, effective July 16, 2025. Mr. Espinosa succeeds Javier Tamargo who has served as President & CEO since September 2020.

Mr. Espinosa brings more than 25 years of international experience in tolling and highway infrastructure across Canada, Europe, Australia and the United States. He recently served as CEO of North Texas Highways: Lyndon B. Johnson Expressway, North Tarrant Express and North Tarrant Express 35W. In this role, he spearheaded multiple projects to increase capacity and connectivity while reducing congestion on main arteries serving the Dallas-Fort Worth community. Prior to that, he served as CEO at I-77 Mobility Partners in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Mr. Espinosa comes with a proven track record in complex infrastructure management and is well positioned to lead 407 ETR through its next phase of growth and operational excellence. His global experience will be instrumental as we continue to drive innovation, enhance the customer experience, and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders," says David McFadden, Chair of the Board, 407 International. "On behalf of the 407 International Board, we thank Mr. Tamargo for his exceptional leadership during the challenging times of the pandemic. His contributions have helped position 407 ETR for continued success in a rapidly evolving transportation landscape."

Mr. Espinosa is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of global experience. He recently served as CEO of three highways in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas .

. Prior to his role in Dallas , he held CEO positions at I-77 in Charlotte , USA ; Western Netflow Western Roads Upgrade in Melbourne, Australia ; and Autema in Barcelona, Spain .

, he held CEO positions at I-77 in , ; Western Netflow Western Roads Upgrade in ; and Autema in . Mr. Espinosa's appointment marks a return to 407 ETR. Between 2009 and 2016, he held positions as Corporate Shareholder Liaison & Reporting Manager, and later as Project Director for Highway 407 ETR East operations.

Mr. Tamargo has been appointed CEO of Cintra US.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E., a subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

