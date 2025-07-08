407 ETR Celebrates Collaboration with Credit Valley Conservation Foundation at the Crane Gathering Space

The Crane Gathering Space is the first Indigenous placemaking site along the Credit Valley Trail. It was developed by the Credit Valley Trail Indigenous Roundtable, an Indigenous-led committee with representation from the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Cree and Huron-Wendat First Nations, in collaboration with CVC and CVCF. The inspiration for this space comes from the Ajijaak Dodem (Crane Clan), in Anishinaabe tradition, the Ajijaak is known as an 'echo maker' and is the speaker for the clans. The sandhill crane uses Island Lake Conservation Area as a stopover site during its annual migration.

"407 ETR is honoured to support the creation of the Crane Gathering Space and to stand alongside our partners in honouring Indigenous culture and environmental education," says Javier Tamargo, President & CEO, 407 ETR. "Our investment in the Credit Valley Trail and Indigenous placemaking reflects our broader commitment to connect the natural spaces that define our region."

Representatives from 407 ETR joined CVCF and CVC at Island Lake Conservation Area in Orangeville to celebrate the opening of the space, which serves as a place of cultural connection, reflection and learning for all visitors.

"We are deeply grateful to 407 ETR for their steadfast commitment to sustainability, community investment, and environmental stewardship," says Terri LeRoux, Interim Chief Administrative Officer, Credit Valley Conservation. "Their generous support since 2018 has been crucial in advancing key initiatives such as the Credit Valley Trail, land securement, and Indigenous placemaking. As we celebrate with 407 ETR the Crane Gathering Space, the first Indigenous placemaking site along the trail, we also celebrate both a meaningful step forward in reconciliation and the strong partnership that makes this work possible. Together, we are building a legacy of connection, conservation, and community that will benefit generations to come."

"407 ETR's generous partnership is essential to advancing the Foundation's mission to protect and connect the natural spaces within the Credit River Watershed," says Dayana Gomez, Executive Director, Credit Valley Conservation Foundation. "Their ongoing support not only drives critical conservation projects but also reinforces our shared commitment to environmental stewardship and Indigenous reconciliation. As we celebrate 407 ETR's generosity, we invite other community partners to join us in this vital $10 Million Campaign—together we can build a lasting legacy while ensuring a resilient, thriving watershed for generations to come."

For more information about how 407 ETR supports communities in the GTA, visit 407etr.com/community. To learn more about the Credit Valley Trail and how to support the campaign, visit creditvalleyca.ca.

Fast Facts:

This year, 407 ETR proudly sponsored the Little Native Hockey League tournament in Markham with $180,000 in funding and in-kind travel.

with $180,000 in funding and in-kind travel. The Company has donated over $600,000 to support local biodiversity initiatives and is on track to complete $1.8 million investment in environmental initiatives over three years (2023-2025).

to support local biodiversity initiatives and is on track to complete investment in environmental initiatives over three years (2023-2025). 407 ETR proudly supports Toronto and Region Conservation Authority's Sugarbush Maple Syrup Festival. Running annually from March to April and attracting over 30,000 attendees, this vibrant event showcases the rich Indigenous origins of maple syrup production, an iconic Canadian staple. Attendees can explore the evolution of maple syrup production, from traditional Indigenous methods to modern techniques.

About 407 ETR

Highway 407 ETR is an all-electronic open-access toll highway located in the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario, Canada. The highway spans 108 kilometres from Burlington in the west to Pickering in the east.

407 International Inc. is the sole shareholder of 407 ETR and is owned by:

Cintra Global S.E. which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ferrovial S.A. (48.29%);

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and other institutional investors (44.20%); and

Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) (7.51%)

About Credit Valley Conservation (CVC)

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) is a local conservation authority established by the Ontario government in 1954 to protect, restore and enhance the natural environment of the Credit River Watershed. That watershed is the area of land where all rainfall, snowmelt and runoff drains ("sheds") into lands and waters flowing into the Credit River. CVC creates connections between people and nature, knowledge and action. It inspires a deep appreciation for the role of nature in keeping people connected, healthy and happy. CVC is a member of Conservation Ontario.

About Credit Valley Conservation Foundation

Credit Valley Conservation Foundation is a registered environmental charity working to help protect and conserve the lands and waters of the Credit River Watershed. The Foundation accomplishes this by raising funds in support of the valuable conservation projects carried out by Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) that protect the health and well-being of the flora and fauna, the watershed and its inhabitants for today and tomorrow. CVC inspires a deep appreciation for the role of nature in keeping people connected, healthy and happy.

SOURCE 407 ETR Concession Company Limited

For further information: 407 ETR Media Contact: [email protected], 416-706-1861, 407etr.com/newsroom; Credit Valley Conservation Media Contact: Jamie Williams, Marketing and Communications Specialist, Credit Valley Conservation, 905-431-5772