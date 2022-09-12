MONTRÉAL, Sept. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With election season in full swing, the Canadian Medical Association (CMA), the Fédération des médecins omnipraticiens du Québec (FMOQ) and the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec (FMSQ) are joining together to call on all parties to formally commit to restructuring the Quebec healthcare system in order to provide a healthy workplace for clinicians.

According to the latest CMA National Physician Health Survey, 60% of doctors in Quebec responded that they were experiencing burnout—that's 7% above the national average. This statistic alone not only illustrates just how serious this issue is, it also speaks to the fact that doctors are not invincible. Just like their patients, they too often face major health challenges of their own. That's why it's so important for the next government to prioritize healthcare.

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, Quebec's healthcare system presented a number of challenges. Unsurprisingly, the pandemic only worsened these issues, putting greater and greater pressure on doctors and other clinicians.

Over the past two years, the healthcare system has been in the spotlight, and it is of utmost importance that it take centre stage in this election campaign. Let's see this election for what it is: a unique opportunity for the next government to strengthen our healthcare system once and for all.

SOURCE Canadian Medical Association

For further information: or to schedule an interview, please contact: [email protected], [email protected], Elena Gabrysz, 514-839-7296; Eric Lewis, 506-566-1671